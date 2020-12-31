COVID-19 vaccinations for the general public on Vancouver Island are not expected anytime soon. (File photo)

COVID-19 vaccinations for the general public on Vancouver Island are not expected anytime soon. (File photo)

Vaccines for general public on Vancouver Island not expected anytime soon

Island Health has received just 1,950 doses of vaccine so far

Island Health has received 1,950 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Dec. 30, but members of the general public on the Island should not expect to get vaccinated anytime soon.

A statement from Island Health said the vaccines it has received so far began to be distributed to health care workers in Greater Victoria on Dec. 22.

“We are still in the process of distributing our initial shipment of vaccine,” the statement said. “Immunization clinics for staff and physicians, long-term care residents, and rural and remote First Nations communities will expand across Island Health in the coming weeks, as we receive more vaccine.”

According to the BC Centre for Disease Control, the province hopes to have vaccine available for all those who choose to be vaccinated by the end of 2021.

“It will take time before there’s enough vaccine for everyone,” states the BCCDC’s website.

“While the immunizations take place, we will need to continue to maintain COVID-19 prevention measures. BCCDC is working closely with partners across B.C., including all regional health authorities and the First Nations Health Authority. This will make sure our system is ready to receive, handle, store and distribute all vaccine types.”

The BCCDC said program details will be determined and communicated when the centre receives more information.

This will include which vaccines are available, when doses will arrive, and who is getting vaccinated.

As of Dec. 29, 44 more cases of COVID-19 have been identified on Vancouver Island since Christmas Eve, according to health officials.

As of Decc. 29, 76 cases of the virus were considered active on the Island. The majority, 41, are located in the south Island, while 19 are active in the central Island and 16 are reported active on the north Island.


robert.barron@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
