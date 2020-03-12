Construction of the new Cameo development, the old and new home Sidney’s Star Cinema, continues against the backdrop of new figures showing a decline in the value of building permits across Greater Victoria. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Value of building permits down across Greater Victoria

Stats Canada shows a drop of 13 per cent

Victoria is lagging behind the rest of the province when it comes to the value of new building permits.

According to Statistics Canada, the value of building permits in the Victoria Census Metropolitan Area dropped by almost 13 per cent between December 2019 and January, down to $98.8 million from $114.2 million. Compared to January 2019, values dropped by 3.7 per cent this year.

Both Vancouver and Kelowna saw increases of 47.5 per cent and 3.1 per cent respectively in January, compared to January 2019. The value of building permits dropped 30.2 in the Abbotsford–Mission.

A broader look confirmed the impact of Vancouver on the value of building permits in British Columbia and Canada.

RELATED: Construction of Sidney’s Cameo project officially underway

While the value of all building permits rose by four per cent ($9 billion) in January, compared to the previous month, British Columbia accounted for just under a quarter of the increase ($2 billion). Just under 38 per cent of that increase came from Vancouver, which recently raised development cost charges.

Looking at different sectors, the residential sector reported strong gains, with the value of permits for single-family homes rising seven per cent and multi-family dwellings 17 per cent. On the non-residential side, the value of permits rose in the industrial category (up 6.8 per cent), while dropping on the institutional side (down 30.5 per cent).

Commercial construction stagnated.

Like us on Facebook and follow @wolfgang_depner

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Construction

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Two people in custody after police incident in 700-block of Queens Avenue
Next story
Clothes cupboards bare at Our Place Society

Just Posted

Langford announces ‘Crown of Sound’ music festival at Westhills Stadium

Featured lineup artists have played Coachella, Lolapalooza, Rifflandia and more

Value of building permits down across Greater Victoria

Stats Canada shows a drop of 13 per cent

Clothes cupboards bare at Our Place Society

Donations can be dropped off at any time, seven days a week

Oak Bay implements social distancing measures, recommends watching council from home

Social distancing measures implemented to combat flu virus

RCMP targetting distracted drivers

Rick Stiebel Sooke News Mirror Here’s a partnership to combat a problem… Continue reading

VIDEO: Mayor Fred Haynes gets pied in the face and more

Watch a selection of our top features for March 11

Trump suspends travel from Europe to U.S. for 30 days

The ban comes into effect at midnight on Friday

NBA suspends season until further notice over coronavirus concerns

Utah Jazz player tested positive Wednesday

Q&A: What the WHO pandemic declaration means

Some questions and answers about the declaration

COVID-19 concerns ‘spike’ in B.C. leading to ‘significant’ behaviour changes: poll

Insights West poll says 28 per cent of B.C. respondents ‘stocking up on home necessities’

Annie’s Place hosting beer and burger night

Fundraiser supports a variety of transition house programs

Canadian firm starts US prep work for Keystone XL pipeline

Opponents await a judge’s ruling on their request to block any work

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of March 10

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Does concern over COVID-19 affect your spring travel plans?

As of Tuesday one Greater Victoria school let out early for spring… Continue reading

Most Read