Vancouver driver cause of power outage in Colwood

A 27-year-old driver who crashed into a power pole caused the power outage that affected more than 1,500 Colwood residents on Monday morning.

On Oct. 19 around 1:40 a.m., West Shore RCMP received multiple reports of a loud crash in the area followed by a power outage near Sooke Road and Marty Lane in Colwood.

Officers arrived to find a 2004 Nissan 350Z with extensive body damage and police determined a driver, a Vancouver resident, crashed into the power pole with enough force to take it off of its foundation. The driver didn’t report any major injuries and was detained for an impaired driving investigation. The 22-year-old passenger was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

