Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. British Columbia’s police complaint commissioner has set off an investigation into the conduct of 19 officers from eight separate police departments.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver high school sent into lockdown over ‘prop’ axe for class project

Vancouver Police applauded the ‘quick thinking’ of students and staff who thought the threat was real

Vancouver Police have found that the reported “weapon” that sent Killarney Secondary School into lockdown Thursday (June 16) was a prop for a school project.

Police received reports around 9 a.m. of a student wielding an axe inside the school. That prompted a swift police response, including a room-by-room search for the suspect. Nobody was injured in the incident.

“We applaud the quick thinking and cooperation of all staff and students who believed this was an active threat in the school,” Police said in a Tweet.

Just one day earlier, the school was evacuated after two teens — who are not Killarney students — detonated bear spray inside the school while attempting to assault a male student. Approximately 2,000 students were evacuated Wednesday in response to the incident.

A number of students and staff were treated for exposure to the bear spray and a smaller number were taken to hospital as a precaution.

