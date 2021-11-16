Vancouver Island choppers help pluck B.C. motorists stranded by flooding

Three helicopters from CFB Comox provided support for Operation Lentus

Three helicopters from CFB Comox provided support for Operation Lentus Monday (Nov. 15) in B.C’s Interior. Photo by Canadian Forces/Facebook

More than 300 people, 26 dogs and one cat were evacuated due to landslides in B.C.’s Interior thanks to the efforts of three Cormorant helicopters from 442 Transport and Rescue Squadron from Vancouver Island.

The Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Victoria worked with provincial partners and CFB Comox’s 442 Squadron to provide support for Operation Lentus – the Canadian Armed Forces response to natural disasters in Canada, with troops and equipment deployed to assist in evacuation efforts within the province.

The mudslides rolled over the highway during an “atmospheric river” that brought a deluge of rain and flooding to the southwest and central parts of the province.

Multiple roadways have been closed because of the excessive amount of rain which caused flooding and landslides including sections of Highway 1A, Highway 3, Highway 11, Highway 12 and Highway 91.

– With files from the Canadian Press



