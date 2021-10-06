The Vancouver Island Economic Summit will be entirely virtual again this year. Organizers had previously hoped to have a hybrid event in Nanaimo, but have now opted not to offer any in-person events as part of the summit. (News Bulletin file photo)

The Vancouver Island Economic Summit will be entirely virtual again this year. Organizers had previously hoped to have a hybrid event in Nanaimo, but have now opted not to offer any in-person events as part of the summit. (News Bulletin file photo)

Vancouver Island Economic Summit decides on an all-virtual event

Originally intended as hybrid in-person event, this month’s summit will take place online again

COVID-19 case counts remain high on Vancouver Island, so organizers have decided that the Vancouver Island Economic Summit will again be held virtually this year.

In a newsletter, the Vancouver Island Economic Alliance noted that it had sought to hold a “hybrid in-person event” initially, but a decision was made to go “completely virtual” in order to provide a safe environment for “everyone to engage regarding important issues and trends.”

The conference will take place from Oct. 27-28. Premier John Horgan will provide an update on the province’s economic recovery plan and other notable speakers include Carlota Sanz, co-founder of Doughnut Economics Action Lab, and Dr. Sylvain Charlebois, senior director of Agri-food Analytics Lab at Dalhousie University.

Participants will be able to log on to a “virtual attendee hub” in order to network with decision-makers from across Vancouver Island, VIEA noted.

According to B.C.’s Ministry of Health with numbers from Oct. 5, the Island saw a single-day record 107 new cases of COVID-19 with 723 active cases overall.

For more information, including how to register for the summit, visit www.viea.ca.

