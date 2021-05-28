Jaya Bremer who works for the City of Langford in emergency management, left, receives her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at a clinic at the Eagle Ridge Centre. (Anne-Marie Sorvin/Distributed Multimedia Services Island Health)

Jaya Bremer who works for the City of Langford in emergency management, left, receives her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at a clinic at the Eagle Ridge Centre. (Anne-Marie Sorvin/Distributed Multimedia Services Island Health)

Vancouver Island hits half a million first doses of vaccine

Island Health says community clinics up to about 9,000 doses per day

The fight against COVID-19 on Vancouver Island hit a milestone this week as the health authority reached 500,000 residents with at least one dose.

Island Health issued a press release Friday, May 28, saying it had hit the half-a-million mark the day before. The health authority says that at last count it was at 506,000 first-dose vaccinations, meaning 65 per cent or residents age 12 and over have received at least one shot of vaccine.

“As the number of people we vaccinate continues to rise, the level of protection against this virus grows daily,” said Dr. Richard Stanwick, Island Health’s chief medical health officer, in the release. “Our teams and partners are working hard to get vaccine doses into arms and we should all feel optimistic.”

The health authority says it is administering approximately 9,000 vaccine doses per day at its community clinics.

More than 9,000 residents and 11,000 staff at 115 seniors’ long-term care and assisted-living facilities are receiving their second doses, says Island Health. Second-dose clinics are also underway in First Nations communities and are being scheduled in 28 rural and remote communities.

Island Health notes as well that its immunization program has reached approximately 55 per cent of people experiencing homelessness on the Island.

“This work involved outreach to shelters, soup kitchens, park encampments and even a laundromat,” the release noted.

The health authority says it has expanded its teams of clinic staff and immunizers. More than 375 volunteers and “hundreds of immunizers from different specialties” are part of the effort.

“We are thankful to everyone who has chosen to protect themselves, their loved ones and their community,” Stanwick said. “We all have a part to play and every dose administered gets us closer to controlling the spread of this virus.”

Any British Columbians 12 years old and up can register now to receive vaccine by visiting www.getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca or calling 1-833-838-2323.

READ ALSO: B.C. aims for 2nd vaccine shot for all this summer, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

READ ALSO: Stay informed about COVID-19


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Previous story
Plans afoot for more pickleball courts in Sooke
Next story
Two-vehicle crash slows northbound traffic on Pat Bay Highway

Just Posted

Pickleball players are shown in a file photo. (File - Sooke News Mirror)
Plans afoot for more pickleball courts in Sooke

Council considers location at new sports box facility

The Victoria Fish and Game Protective Association is asking for the public’s help in finding the gun range’s unofficial mascot, Otis the llama. (Photo courtesy of Victoria Fish and Game Protective Association/ Facebook)
Missing llama has Malahat gun range on the hunt

Otis the llama, a range regular, has been missing for about two weeks

(Black Press Media file photo)
One man arrested after attempted carjacking at Victoria intersection

Shirtless man arrested after attempting to pull woman from vehicle

(Black Press Media file photo)
Two-vehicle crash slows northbound traffic on Pat Bay Highway

No injuries reported, northbound lanes reopen

Protesters and RCMP officers engage in a stand-off at an old-growth logging blockade near Fairy Creek on Thursday, May 27. (Facebook photo)
6 more arrests Thursday at Vancouver Island logging protest camps

Big numbers expected this weekend as protesters and logging supporters plan rallies

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
VIDEO: Exoskeleton enables B.C. stroke survivor to walk nearly 2 km a day

Surrey’s Ryan Eddy walks between 1.6 and 1.8 kilometres per day on Lokomat system

The Abbotsford Law Courts (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
2 Mexican farmworkers sue police for alleged assault and dog attack in Abbotsford

Innocent pair allege officers were ‘abusive and racist’ while looking for drug smugglers

Jaya Bremer who works for the City of Langford in emergency management, left, receives her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at a clinic at the Eagle Ridge Centre. (Anne-Marie Sorvin/Distributed Multimedia Services Island Health)
Vancouver Island hits half a million first doses of vaccine

Island Health says community clinics up to about 9,000 doses per day

A group of poets has collaborated on a new work: All the Elements – Seven Poets from Sooke. (Pixabay.com)
Sooke Writer’s Collective launches book of poetry

All the Elements chapbook a positive outcome of pandemic

Tracy Porteous, co-executive director of Ending Violence Association of B.C. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. expands grant program for community sexual assault response

Indigenous, immigrant women receive specialized outreach

St. Joseph’s Mission operated from July 19, 1891 to June 30, 1981. Chiefs from across B.C. have been meeting at length after Indigenous communities were rocked by the news of the discovery of the remains of 215 children. (Rebecca Dyok)
Residential school survivor calling for Canada-wide search of sites after remains of 215 children found

‘I’m glad that they were found. It’s an eye-opener for many people all over the world,’ says Pearl Petal a survivor of St. Joseph’s Mission

Marzipan the baby seal after being rescued in Coal Harbour. (Alyssa Berube photo)
Baby seal ‘Marzipan’ rescued by wildlife response team on northern Vancouver Island

Animal taken to Vancouver for care, recovery

The Ridge Meadows Bruins Rugby Club has released a member of their board of directors pending an investigation into their involvement in an altercation at a Harrison Campsite on Victoria Day. (Screenshot/Facebook)
B.C. rugby club removes board member after alleged campsite altercation

Anyone with information about the May 21 incident should contact Agassiz RCMP at 604-796-2211

A plaque is seen outside of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School on Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in Kamloops, B.C. on Thursday, May 27, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Snucins
B.C. premier ‘horrified’ at discovery of remains at Kamloops residential school site

John Horgan says the discovery of the remains of 215 children is a tragedy of unimaginable proportions

Most Read