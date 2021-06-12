Terry Mazzei next to a truck after it was struck by lightning, with him inside, on Wednesday afternoon, June 9. He walked away from the incident without injury and the truck sustained only mild damage; a blown front tire and newly broken gas gauge. (Wendy Mazzei photo)

Terry Mazzei next to a truck after it was struck by lightning, with him inside, on Wednesday afternoon, June 9. He walked away from the incident without injury and the truck sustained only mild damage; a blown front tire and newly broken gas gauge. (Wendy Mazzei photo)

Vancouver Island man walks away unscathed after lightning strike

VIDEO: ‘We like to think that his dad was watching over him’

A Nanoose Bay couple are counting their lucky stars after a close encounter with some high voltage on Wednesday afternoon.

Wendy Mazzei said at approximately 2:30 p.m. on June 9, her husband, Terry, had just arrived at the Fairwinds Wellness Club and was about to exit his truck when a bolt of lightning pierced the sky and struck the tree behind him.

“It was like an explosion, is how he described it. And he could see the light behind him. And it was very loud – he said his ears hurt, especially his right ear,” said Wendy Mazzei.

She speculates the lightning travelled down the tree, struck a different unoccupied truck in the parking lot before jumping to Terry’s truck, a 1999 Blue Toyota Tacoma, with Terry still inside.

When her husband eventually did exit, assuming it was safe to do so, Mazzei said he described the atmosphere as ‘static-y’ and that he could see rainwater evaporating off the pavement.

Aside from sore ears – akin to how it feels after a rock concert, Mazzei said – and a headache Wednesday night, Terry walked away from the experience relatively unscathed.

The truck itself also experienced minor damage; the front passenger tire had blown, and they later discovered the gas gauge no longer worked.

Mazzei said her husband is currently dealing with ICBC, and as it stands, they are unsure if insurance will cover the cost of repairs.

READ MORE: Wildfire concerns sparked after 320+ lightning strikes blasted B.C. yesterday

As it turns out, Terry’s Toyota Tacoma originally belonged to his late father, prompting Terry to keep a photo of him in the driver’s visor.

“We like to think that his dad was watching over him,” said Mazzei.

Wednesday’s scare was not the only time the couple has had a close call with the forces of nature.

“The only thing we’ve ever experienced like that before was when we were at Christina Lake one summer. We were watching over a deck at a storm coming across the lake and a lighting bolt hit the park in front of us, about 300 or 400 yards away. And it (the strike) made us want to fly backwards.”

While researching lightning statistics to satisfy her own curiosity, Mazzei said she came across an interesting fact that claimed lighting strikes often tend to happen on Wednesdays and on weekend days, between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

This statistic was presented on the Canadian Red Cross website, and references an article written by the National Lightning Safety Institute, an organization in Colorado that studies lighting storms on a global scale.

According to the Environment and Climate Change Canada website, between two and three lightning-related deaths occur on average a year, with 180 lightning-related injuries.

In terms of gender demographics, male victims account for 85 per cent of fatalities and 63 per cent of non-fatal injuries.

mandy.moraes@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Parksvillequalicum beach

Previous story
CREST telecoms look to find a post-seismic facility in Greater Victoria
Next story
71% of B.C. men say they’d prefer to go camping with Trudeau: survey

Just Posted

Between June 1 and 7, 168 net unconditional sales were made for properties in the VREB region. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria home sales slightly behind last June’s pace

Benchmark value of single-family home in Greater Victoria tops $1 million

VicPd are asking for the public’s help in finding Camper, a lost pit bull who ran away after their owner’s van was reportedly attacked by a man with a hammer on June 12. (Courtesy of VicPD)
Edmonton man reportedly smashes van’s windows with hammer while woman and her dog inside

VicPD are asking for help to find Camper, the woman’s dog who ran away during the Friday incident

Red arrow shows the existing warehouse that is home to a variety of specialized equipment used by the Capital Region Emergency Services Telecommunications (CREST). The service provider is looking for a new home that will protect the equipment in the event of an earthquake or other natural disaster. (Google Maps)
CREST telecoms look to find a post-seismic facility in Greater Victoria

The move will better protect equipment vital to its 50 emergency service clients across the CRD

(Black Press Media file photo)
FRESH AND LOCAL: Greater Victoria farm markets ready to greet shoppers

A list of markets on the go this spring and summer, right into fall

A temporary urgent and primary care centre will open in Esquimalt this week, offering residents more health care options in their own community. (Black Press Media file)
Esquimalt’s temporary urgent and primary care centre to open Monday

The Esquimalt Health Unit will house the temporary site, permanent location opening in December

At an outdoor drive-in convocation ceremony, Mount Royal University bestows an honorary Doctor of Laws on Blackfoot Elder and residential school survivor Clarence Wolfleg in Calgary on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
‘You didn’t get the best of me’: Residential school survivor gets honorary doctorate

Clarence Wolfleg receives honorary doctorate from Mount Royal University, the highest honour the school gives out

“They will never be forgotten, every child matters,” says Sioux Valley Chief Jennifer Bone in a video statement June 1. (Screen grab)
104 ‘potential graves’ detected at site of former residential school in Manitoba

Sioux Valley Dakota Nation working to identify, repatriate students buried near former Brandon residential school

The Queen Victoria statue at the B.C. legislature was splattered with what looks like red paint on Friday. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)
Queen Victoria statue at B.C. legislature vandalized Friday

Statue splattered with red paint by old growth forest proponents

Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver police officer charged with assault during an arrest in 2019

The service has released no other details about the allegations

Denmark’s Christian Eriksen receives medical attention after collapsing during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group B match between Denmark and Finland at Parken stadium in Copenhagen, Saturday, June 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, Pool)
Christian Eriksen in stable condition, Euro 2020 match resumes

Eriksen was given chest compressions after collapsing on the field during a European Championship

Friday’s Lotto Max draw has reached a record-breaking $120 million in total prizes (Photo courtesy of BCLC)
No winning ticket for Friday’s $70 million Lotto Max jackpot

Once again, there was no winning ticket

Members of the Department of Fisheries and Oceans’ Marine Mammal Response Program rescued an adult humpback what that was entangled in commercial fishing gear in the waters off of Entrance Island on Thursday, June 10. (Photo courtesy Marine Mammal Response Program)
Rescuers free humpback ‘anchored’ down by prawn traps off Vancouver Island

Department of Fisheries and Oceans responders spend hours untangling whale

As stories of the horrors of residential schools circulate after the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc First Nation announced it had located what are believed to be the remains of 215 children, Grand Chief Stewart Phillip of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs said he feels a connection with the former students. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
2 sides of the same coin: Ex-foster kids identify with residential school survivors

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip says the child welfare system takes Indigenous children from their families

Nathan Watts, a member of the Tseshaht First Nation near Port Alberni, shares his story of substance use, a perspective he said isn’t seen enough. (Photo courtesy of Nathan Watts)
Public shaming, hate perpetuates further substance use: UVic researcher

Longtime addict Nathan Watts offers a user’s perspective on substance use

Most Read