Traffic was backed up on Highway 19 near Parksville on Saturday, Oct. 10, after police reported a suspicious death of a woman in her twenties, found on the median of the four-lane highway north of Exit 51. (Submitted photo)

Vancouver Island police investigate fatal incident on Highway 19 near Parksville

Woman in her twenties found on median

Central Vancouver Island Traffic Services and Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (CARS) were on the scene Saturday (Oct. 10) after a fatal incident on Highway 19 near Parksville.

Police reported a suspicious death of a woman in her twenties, found on the median of the four-lane highway north of Exit 51 southbound.

The highway was closed as police work to gather evidence and make the road safe for travel and traffic had been diverted Memorial Avenue to Highway 19A, and through Coombs. It reopened at approximately 3 p.m.

Motorists can monitor www.DriveBC.ca for updates and any available detours with respect to the highway closure. Please obey the direction of any traffic control personnel at the scene.

READ MORE: Public’s help needed identifying suspect in early morning theft in Errington

Anyone with information regarding this collision, including any dash camera video, is asked to call E Division Island Traffic Services–Central Island at 250-954-2953.

Will be updated as information becomes available.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

