Vancouver Island RCMP officer assaulted during traffic stop

On Feb. 21, a member of the Comox Valley RCMP was assaulted during a traffic stop in Courtenay.

The officer had stopped a vehicle driving near Crown Isle in Courtenay just after midnight. After speaking with the driver, the police officer believed he may be impaired by alcohol and started an investigation.

The driver became confrontational, pushed the officer, and hit the officer in the face before fleeing on foot. Other RCMP officers in the area came to assist, including canine unit member, Hammer.

“Hammer tracked the suspect running through the Crown Isle Golf course, areas under construction, and through backyards,” said Const. Monika Terragni, media relations officer, Comox Valley RCMP. “The suspect was located by Hammer in some bushes adjacent to a residence on Majestic Drive.”

The police officer sustained minor injuries.

Gabriel Ocampo has been charged with assaulting a police officer, obstructing a police officer, refuse to provide breath sample, driving while prohibited, and breach of probation. He appeared in court on Feb 21, 2020.

