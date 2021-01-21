Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the legislature, Jan. 11, 2021. (B.C. government)

Vancouver Island smashes COVID-19 high: 47 new cases in a day

Blowing past previous records, Vancouver Island is not matching B.C.s downward trend

Vancouver Island blew past previous highs reporting 47 new COVID-19 cases today (Jan 21.). The previous high was 34 new cases in a day, reported on Jan 12 and 15.

Province-wide there were 564 new cases today, for an active total of 62,976.

The Vancouver Island region now has over 200 active cases, the highest number since the outbreak began last year. As of Jan 20, there were 15 patients in hospital and 17 confirmed deaths on the Island.

The majority of the active cases (157) are in the Central Region (from the north end of the Malahat to Qualicum Bay), with both the North and South regions reporting 22 active cases apiece.

While the rest of B.C. has been trending downwards, Vancouver Island’s numbers have steadily risen this month.

“Despite our COVID-19 curve trending in the right direction, we continue to have new outbreaks, community clusters and high numbers of new cases. COVID-19 continues to spread widely in our communities,” Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister Adrian Dix said in the press release.

“Thank you for doing your part and choosing to bend the curve, not the rules.”

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.'s COVID-19 situation at the legislature, Jan. 11, 2021. (B.C. government)
