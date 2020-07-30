Vancouver Island Soccer League (VISL) is supporting the bursary created in honour of David Ravenhill. (Submitted)

Vancouver Island Soccer League supports bursary honouring Saanich player, coach and teacher

David Ravenhill died at 57 after long career playing and coaching at Reynolds Secondary School

One of Canada’s oldest soccer leagues stands behind the new David Ravenhill Memorial Bursary.

Vancouver Island Soccer League (VISL), founded in 1893, says it supports the fund established by the family of David Ravenhill in his honour. The Saanich resident died at the age of 57 on July 20 after a long career as a player and educator.

“David was the ultimate professional in so many ways, and he has touched the lives of thousands,” said Vince Greco, VISL executive director.

RELATED: Saanich teacher and soccer legend dies at 57

A teacher of 30 years at Saanich’s Reynolds Secondary School, Ravenhill was an influential figure in Vancouver Island’s soccer scene.

Growing up in Oak Bay, Ravenhill played soccer for the Vikes at the University of Victoria. He then played professional soccer, as well as for various high level local teams. He was still playing with the UVic Alumni team until 2019. Overall, he was involved 40 years with VISL. Ravenhill also founded the Reynolds Center for Soccer Excellence.

Individuals can donate to the bursary through the VISL website, which also pays tribute to Ravenhill, a husband and a father of sons, both of whom also played at the University of Victoria.

“David truly embodied the tenants of community, sport, commitment and loyalty,” it reads. “The way he led his life and the impact he made throughout his career epitomized these values.”

To read more reaction to Ravenhill’s passing and his impact, see here.

To donate to the bursary visit visl.org.

Like us on Facebook and follow @wolfgang_depner

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Woman in hospital after police successfully intervene in crisis situation
Next story
Non-resident travel to Haida Gwaii shut down amid COVID outbreak

Just Posted

Belmont grad signs with Pacific FC

Sean Young to debut in Canadian Premier League as midfielder

Vancouver Island Soccer League supports bursary honouring Saanich player, coach and teacher

David Ravenhill died at 57 after long career playing and coaching at Reynolds Secondary School

VicPD says window at City Hall shot by suspected air gun

Police looking to speak to people with information on the incident

Sooke Fine Arts Show reaches new audiences with virtual showcase

Voting for People’s Choice Award open until Aug. 3

Smoke wafting from Washington wildfires potential cause of Victoria haze

There are currently three active wildfires in Washington

B.C. records 29 more COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Five people are battling the disease in hospital

Non-resident travel to Haida Gwaii shut down amid COVID outbreak

Province will enforce travel restrictions from islands and mainland

DFO will not lay charges against Texan who snatched baby seal in Port McNeill

Public education about marine mammal safety better route, DFO says

CBSA cracks down on U.S. travellers heading for Alaska then staying in B.C.

U.S. travellers approved to enter Canada will have a deadline to return back over border

B.C. tackles wildfire prediction, new strategies to respond

Interior universities team up to gather, model data

85% of B.C. wildfires since April have been human-caused

August is usually the hottest month of the year – bringing with it most of B.C.’s wildfires

COVID-19: Minimum income for farm tax status waived in B.C.

B.C. Liberals want to allow food sale from home kitchens

‘Dangerous game’ on rail line killed Surrey teen in 2018: B.C. coroner

Jack Stroud, 15, died on July 4, 2018 after being struck by a train

BC Ferries passengers travelling for medical reasons to get priority boarding

To qualify for priority boarding, a passenger will need to provide a doctor’s letter

Most Read