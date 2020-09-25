Vancouver Island Tour de Rock riders roll into Parksville Qualicum Beach

The team of riders of 2020 the Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock make their way to Save-On-Foods in Parksville on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. (Michael Briones photo)
Joan LeMoine shows the blue bucket she has been using in the last eight years to collect money for the Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock. (Michael Briones photo)
The team of riders of 2020 the Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock meet before heading out following a stop at Save-On-Foods in Parksville on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. (Michael Briones photo)
The team of riders of 2020 the Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock pose for a photo during a stop at Save On Foods in Parksville. (Michael Briones photo)
Joan LeMoine collects money from former Canadian Paralympian MIchelle Stilwell during a fundraiser held for the Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock at Save-On-Foods on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. (Michael Briones photo)
Parksville Mayor Ed Mayne handed Joan LeMoine some crisp bills during a fundraiser held for the Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock at Save-On-Foods on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. (Michael Briones photo)
Joan LeMoine is joined by Parksville Coun. Adam Fras and Oceanside RCMP members Danielle Swanson and Michael Garland at a fundraiser held for the Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock at Save-On-Foods on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. (Michael Briones photo)
Joan Jeffs writes down her name after making a donation to Joan LeMoine at a fundraiser held for the Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock at Save-On-Foods on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. (Michael Briones photo)
Joan LeMoine has a way of getting people to open their purse at a fundraiser held for the Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock at Save-On-Foods on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. (Michael Briones photo)
The team of riders of 2020 the Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock head back on the road after stopping at Save-On-Foods in Parksville on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. (Michael Briones photo)
The team of riders of 2020 the Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock head back on the road after stopping at Save-On-Foods in Parksville on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. (Michael Briones photo)

For eight years running, beloved Parksville volunteer Joan LeMoine has donated her locks to help raise funds for the Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock.

This year, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, LeMoine will not have that opportunity. The 2020 tour, which features alumni riders, has been significantly modified to avoid big gatherings to keep the virus from spreading. But LeMoine is not easily deterred.

To make up for it, LeMoine went out to the community and spent about four hours seeking donations from shoppers at Save-On-Foods in Parksville on Friday, Sept. 25.

“I really wanted to do something because I was feeling bad I wasn’t going to get my head shaved raising money,” LeMoine said. “I said ‘let’s do a fundraiser any way because cancer doesn’t stop.’”

LeMoine has raised closed to $50,000 for the tour and has sent 26 children to Camp Goodtimes.

RELATED: Parksville rider to join alumni for modified Tour de Rock

“We are going to get more kids camping hopefully next year,” said LeMoine, who was out with the blue bucket she has successfully used in the last eight years to collect money. She was joined by members of the Oceanside RCMP Detachment and also Coun. Adam Fras, who helped organize the event.

LeMoine met the riders who stopped by. The team included former Parksville Qualicum Beach representatives, Oceanside RCMP members Jesse Foreman (2013) and Jordan Reid (2014) and Allison Roberts (2018) of RLC Park Services.

The team made stops at various locations in the community to generate funds for children and families impacted by cancer. There was not as much fanfare due to the pandemic but the participants are still keen and devoted to helping raise money for cancer research and Camp Goodtimes.

“The cause is amazing,” said Foreman. “Every community needed to do their part and I am happy to join in.”

Roberts said having experienced the tour two years ago has made her a dedicated supporter of the cause.

“It’s such an amazing, emotional experience, as well as riding bikes,” said Roberts. “The emotional impact of the tour is so huge that you just have to support it. I had a really deep connection with my young super heroes who I rode for.”

This year’s tour aims to raise $1.3 million.

Saturday’s schedule includes Port Alberni, Ucluelet and Tofino followed by Nanaimo on Sunday.

Michael.Briones@pqbnews.com

