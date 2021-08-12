(Black Press Media file photo)

(Black Press Media file photo)

Vancouver Island woman killed in logging truck crash near Prince George

Mid-Island man, a passenger in an SUV that collided with truck, hospitalized in critical condition

A Vancouver Island woman is dead following a Wednesday logging truck crash north of Prince George.

At approximately 1:40 p.m. on Aug. 11, Prince George RCMP, BC Highway Patrol and B.C. Emergency Services responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 97 near Old Summit Lake Road north of Prince George. The crash involved a southbound loaded logging truck and a southbound SUV.

The driver of the SUV, a woman in her 70s from Vancouver Island, died in the collision. The other occupant in that vehicle was a Vancouver Island man in his 30s. He was taken to hospital in critical condition, according to a news release.

Police did not disclose where on the Island the pair is from but did specify mid-Island.

The 40-year-old driver of the logging truck was not injured.

Highway 97 was closed in both directions for several hours as police gathered evidence and cleared the roadway. The cause of the crash is unknown.

BC Highway Patrol in Prince George is leading the investigation with assistance from the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service, the Commerical Vehicle Safety and Enforcement branch and the B.C. Coroners Service.

Anyone with information on this crash, including dashcam footage, is asked to contact BC Highway Patrol in Prince George at 250-649-4004 and quote file 2021-541.

For more news from Vancouver Island and beyond delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.

ALSO READ: Military loses potentially dangerous smoke marker in Cowichan Lake

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Previous story
Port Alberni senior rages against city council voting itself a 40% pay hike
Next story
Suspect in apartment mail thefts arrested in Saanich

Just Posted

A man was arrested on the Victoria International Airport tarmac on Aug. 7 after a vehocle was driven through the YYJ perimeter fence. (Black Press Media file photo)
Man arrested after driving through Victoria airport’s fence, onto tarmac

Victoria police officers arrested a man at gunpoint near Finlayson Point Aug. 11 after several people reported him threatening to stab them. (Black Press Media file photo)
Man arrested at gunpoint for reportedly threatening Victoria beach-goers with knife

A Saanich home in the 100-block of Battleford Avenue suffered severe damage from an early Aug. 11 fire. The blaze is considered suspicious. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
Saanich home fire considered suspicious, police unable to confirm all residents got out safely

RCMP officers and protesters face off at a camp in Fairy Creek with tripod structures visible in the background. (Submitted by BC RCMP)
Police and protesters continue to clash at Fairy Creek watershed