FILE – Police tape. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Vancouver police investigating after 2 women shot in ‘targeted’ double homicide

Women were found in a vehicle by a neighbourhood resident out for a walk

Vancouver police launched an investigation Sunday (Feb. 20) after two women were found dead in the Point Grey neighbourhood.

Police said that the two women were shot dead in a vehicle and found by a neighbourhood resident out for a walk at about 8 a.m. near the intersection of West 8th Avenue and Discovery Street. The woman have been identified as Shu-Min Wu, 50, and Ying Ying Sun, 39.

The Emergency Response Team was briefly deployed on Sunday morning to search a nearby home for any additional victims.

Police believe the homicides were targeted and are asking anyone with information of dash-cam footage from the area to call 604-717-2500.

