The Oak Bay Police were disappointed to find the phrase “kill cops” spray-painted in Oak Bay on Friday. (Black Press File Photo)

Vandal spray-paints ‘kill cops’ in Oak Bay

New police chief disappointed

The police chief of Canada’s second-safest city was disappointed but not overly concerned to learn the phrase “kill cops” was spray-painted in Oak Bay.

Oak Bay Police Department posted about the incident and the defamatory words on its Twitter account on Friday.

Oak Bay Parks was contacted and immediately went to remove the graffiti.

“Disappointed to see any graffiti but just saw ‘Kill Cops’ in #OakBay. Kill us? No suspects…” said the tweet.

“There were a couple locations with new graffiti including Bowker Creek area and near the beach off Cavendish [Avenue],” said Oak Bay Police Chief Ray Bernoties. “A criminal painted ‘Kill Police’ among other things.”

READ ALSO: Oak Bay Police more than 50 per cent awesome

READ ALSO: Oak Bay Police seek suspect who broke into Liquor Plus on Cadboro Bay Road

Bernoties has dealt with this sort of rhetoric for decades, he said.

“When I think of the incredible women and men of this department, it really disgusts me that someone would write that,” Bernoties said.

“I believe if you support anything that symbolizes hatred of a group of people, you are supporting others to do the same,” Bernoties said. “That should concern everyone.”

