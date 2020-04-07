Vehicle bursts into flames due to mechanical failure, occupants escape injury

View Royal firefighters were on scene less than five minutes after the first 911 call

A vehicle burst into flames due to a mechanical issue on Saturday, April 4. (Photo courtesy of View Royal Fire Rescue)

A driver and passenger escaped injury on Saturday, April 4, after the vehicle they were travelling in burst into flames.

Witnesses reported a vehicle on fire as it was driving south on the Trans-Canada Highway near the Helmcken Road overpass.

The driver pulled the vehicle into a parking lot at Centennial Park where it burst into flames.

View Royal firefighters were on scene less than five minutes after the first 911 call, however, the vehicle was in flames upon their arrival.

Another vehicle in the parking lot was damaged during the fire.

The fire was investigated and was found to have been caused by a mechanical failure.



