Vehicle impounded after crash, Langford man could face charges for impaired driving

A Langford man had his vehicle impounded after crashing into another vehicle on the Millstream Road off-ramp. (Black Press Media file photo)

A West Shore man had his vehicle impounded and was issued a 24-hour driving prohibition after crashing into another vehicle on Monday.

The West Shore RCMP received a report at 3:35 p.m. on Sept. 14, of a possible impaired driver headed southbound on the Malahat towards Langford.

A witness, who was travelling behind a black 2009 Volkswagen Jetta, reported that it was swerving all over the road.

The Jetta exited the highway onto Millstream Road and crashed into another vehicle that was stopped on the off-ramp. Officers spotted the vehicle just prior to the crash and were on scene right away.

No injuries were reported. Investigators identified the driver and sole occupant of the Jetta as a 41-year-old Langford resident.

Police said the driver was exhibiting symptoms consistent with being impaired by drugs. A West Shore RCMP drug recognition expert was called to assist with the investigation.

Charges under the Criminal Code for impaired driving are pending. The Jetta was impounded and the driver was issued a 24-hour driving prohibition.

“We want to thank the witness for calling police. If you see dangerous driving behaviour or suspect an impaired driver call it in right away,” said Const. Nancy Saggar, West Shore RCMP media relations officer.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Westshore RCMP

