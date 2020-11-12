Crash causes East Sooke power outage

Some residents of East Sooke woke up without power Thursday morning after a crash caused a large outage.
As of 7 a.m., BC Hydro is reporting 1,141 customers without power in the area south of Sooke Road and east of Possession Point Road.
The power has been out since about 6 a.m. Crews are expected to arrive by 7:15 a.m.
More to come.
|A power outage in East Sooke has left more than 1,000 BC Hydro customers in the dark. (BC Hydro)
