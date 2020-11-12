Crash causes East Sooke power outage

More than 1,000 without power Thursday morning

Some East Sooke residents woke up without power Thursday morning. (File photo BC Hydro)

Some residents of East Sooke woke up without power Thursday morning after a crash caused a large outage.

As of 7 a.m., BC Hydro is reporting 1,141 customers without power in the area south of Sooke Road and east of Possession Point Road.

The power has been out since about 6 a.m. Crews are expected to arrive by 7:15 a.m.

A power outage in East Sooke has left more than 1,000 BC Hydro customers in the dark. (BC Hydro)

