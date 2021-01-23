‘Very lucky’: Two passengers, dog escape rollover crash in Saanich unscathed

A rollover collision that occurred on the Trans Canada Highway in Saanich on Saturday morning turned out to be minor after the driver, passenger and their dog escaped with no injuries.

Just before 2 a.m. on January 23, a driver heading north on the Trans Canada Highway between Tillicum Road and McKenzie Avenue attempted to maneuver to avoid a vehicle exiting the highway but ended up colliding with the centre median, causing their vehicle to flip onto its roof, explained Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer for the Saanich Police Department.

Police and members of the Saanich Fire Department attended but, despite how serious the incident appeared, he said it “turned out to be minor.” Only one vehicle was involved and all three occupants – two people and a dog – were unscathed.

According to Asst. Deputy Fire Chief Mike Kaye, the occupants got out of the flipped vehicle on their own before emergency crews arrived. Firefighters checked them over upon arrival and they were assessed by paramedics but no injuries were reported.

“They were very lucky,” said Platoon Capt. Rob Jones, who was with the crew who responded to the 911 call.

Kaye noted that the driver wasn’t sure how the incident occurred but mentioned possibly hitting a patch of ice. He emphasized the importance of driving with care, being prepared for winter road conditions and staying home unless absolutely necessary – especially as Environment Canada has warned that some parts of Vancouver Island can expect to see up to 15 centimetres of snow over the weekend.

