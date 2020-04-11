Digital renderings show what the new Roundhouse at Bayview Place development could look like. (File contributed/ Focus Equities).

Vic West development proposes high-rise condos, hotels and affordable rental units

The Roundhouse development at Bayview Place is revived after a 12-year hiatus

Twelve years after initial plan submissions, developers have proposed an entirely new project for the Roundhouse at Bayview Development.

Plans put forward by Focus Equities will include 10 new buildings, alongside three heritage buildings which make up the Roundhouse train station in Victoria.

These include four mixed-use condominiums buildings, four mixed-use rental buildings and two hotels spread across the 9.3 acres of land between Esquimalt Road, Tyee Road, Kimta Road and Catherine Street.

ALSO READ: Merridale Cidery revamps plans for Vic West distillery, brewery

“Changing realities across the City have forced us to respond to new and emerging needs in our community, especially the need for affordable housing and market rental housing,” said Focus Equities in a letter to the the City of Victoria. “Bayview Place remains rooted in its unique site history and Roundhouse architecture, with the revitalized heritage buildings serving as the iconic centerpiece to the neighbourhood’s sense of place. The proposed plan provides a more complete community that works in support of the City’s housing strategy.”

ALSO READ: Victoria developer reveals proposed next phase of Dockside Green

Collectively, the development would include between 800 and 1,000 rental units (including 148,000 sq. ft. worth of affordable rental units), more than 300 hotel rooms, office and retail space, seniors housing and more than 1 million sq. ft. of market residential units.

The development would also include more than two acres of park land, including an already-developed dog park.

The development is in its early stages of the application process, with the next steps including a staff review and a presentation to the committee of the whole at a yet to be determined date.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
and Instagram

affordable housingdevelopmentrental market

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. Ferries busy on long weekend, even during pandemic

Just Posted

Vic West development proposes high-rise condos, hotels and affordable rental units

The Roundhouse development at Bayview Place is revived after a 12-year hiatus

Suspended Sidney boat show moved to September

COVID-19 led organizers to postpone BC Boat Show originally scheduled for spring

COVID-19 outbreak creates ‘dire situation’ for Sooke charter fishermen

Tightened restrictions from DFO already had sport fishermen struggling to earn a living

Should you stockpile medication during the pandemic? Experts say no

Canadian Pharmacist Association calls stockpiling “completely unnecessary”

Victoria art gallery provides Open Space in an online way

View Chantal Gibson’s recent show on the web, hear Indigenous stories on Instagram starting Sunday

40 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., five pandemic-related deaths

No new care home outbreaks, down to 128 in hospital

PHOTOS: B.C. priests offer drive-thru confessions amid COVID-19 pandemic

This new practice allows individuals to practice their religion while social distancing

Quality Foods closes for Easter to thank grocery workers

Delivery orders nearly break online system for Island grocery store

Tahsis ‘all in’ on social distancing, so village asks you to stay out

Village of Tahsis Council is urging all persons considering a trip to… Continue reading

Support ‘overwhelming’ for puppies abandoned on Vancouver Island

BC SPCA raises thousands in one day for medical costs

World virus deaths pass 100,000, with New York area hit hard

New York metropolitan area accounted for more than half the nation’s over 18,000 deaths on Friday

B.C. Ferries busy on long weekend, even during pandemic

Sailings from Tsawwassen to Nanaimo filling up

B.C. artist erects 15-foot statue and names it COVID

Decades of collecting spare parts culminated in folk art towering over a country road

COVID-19 world update: U.S. to start antibody tests; drones enforce lockdown in Italy

Comprehensive update of coronavirus news from around the world

Most Read