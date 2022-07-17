VicPD arrest armed man in crisis after hours-long standoff

Police first responded around 6:30 p.m. Saturday evening near the 900-block of Mason Street

Victoria police arrested an armed person in crisis after a long stand-off Saturday evening.

A large contingent of VicPD Patrol and Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team officers responded to a report that a person was in crisis in the 900-block of Mason Street at around 6:30 p.m. Police were told the person was refusing medical attention.

When police arrived, they learned that the person had barricaded themselves inside the house was suffering from a self-inflicted neck injury.

GVERT officers, including crisis negotiatiors, tried to talk the person down over several hours, deploying two loud distraction devices to have the person accept medical care.

Just after 10 p.m. the person armed with the weapon tried to engage officers at the front door of the residence. Officers used ARWEN less-lethal munitions – a plastic projectile launcher – to disarm and take the person into custody.

VicPD medical support officer treated the person on scene until BC Emergency Health Services paramedics arrived and took the person to hospital for medical evaluation and mental health care. The person suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

