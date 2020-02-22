VicPD arrest man after hours-long barricade on Pandora Avenue

VicPD arrested a man on Friday night after a barricade lasting several hours in the 700-block of Pandora Avenue. (Black Press Media file photo)

After a barricade lasting several hours, VicPD arrested a man in the 700-block of Pandora Avenue on Friday evening.

Police were called about a man in breach of condition just after 4 p.m. on Feb. 21. When they arrived, officers found the man in an apartment with someone he’d been ordered to have no contact with.

Crisis negotiators worked with the man for several hours but he refused to go with police peacefully so a warrant was obtained and the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team was deployed.

A man is in custody after Patrol & GVERT officers responded to a breach of conditions call that became a several-hours long barricade in a multi-unit residential building in the 700-block of Pandora Avenue this evening. (1/4) — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) February 22, 2020

As part of the operation to end the barricade, officers used a noise distraction device which led to neighbours making inquiries. VicPD says there was no risk for the general public during the incident.

Eventually, the man was taken into custody just before 10 p.m. and assessed by paramedics. No one was injured and the man will be held until he can appear in court.

READ ALSO: Oak Bay, Esquimalt firefighters headed up the big climb Sunday

@devonscarlett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

City of VictoriaPoliceVicPD