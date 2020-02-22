VicPD arrested a man on Friday night after a barricade lasting several hours in the 700-block of Pandora Avenue. (Black Press Media file photo)

VicPD arrest man after hours-long barricade on Pandora Avenue

Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team called in to assist

After a barricade lasting several hours, VicPD arrested a man in the 700-block of Pandora Avenue on Friday evening.

Police were called about a man in breach of condition just after 4 p.m. on Feb. 21. When they arrived, officers found the man in an apartment with someone he’d been ordered to have no contact with.

Crisis negotiators worked with the man for several hours but he refused to go with police peacefully so a warrant was obtained and the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team was deployed.

As part of the operation to end the barricade, officers used a noise distraction device which led to neighbours making inquiries. VicPD says there was no risk for the general public during the incident.

Eventually, the man was taken into custody just before 10 p.m. and assessed by paramedics. No one was injured and the man will be held until he can appear in court.

