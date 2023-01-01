Victoria police have arrested a man in connection with a series of assaults where women reported having a “chemical liquid” splashed or sprayed on their legs. (Black Press Media file photo)

VicPD arrest man connected to ‘chemical liquid’ attacks, look for more victims

In November, police responded to two similar incidents involving an unknown chemical liquid

Investigators are looking to speak with additional victims and witnesses, after police arrested a man in connection with a series of assaults where women reported having a “chemical liquid” splashed or sprayed on their legs.

On Nov. 24 police responded to two incidents in which women had an unknown liquid splashed on their legs. These women reported feeling burning sensations and skin irritation after a hot-feeling liquid was splashed on their legs.

On Thursday (Dec. 29), officers responded to a report that a man had sprayed an unknown liquid on a group of women on the 1100 block of Government Street. The victims reported that the liquid had damaged their nylons and caused a burning sensation on their skin.

On Friday (Dec. 30), Victoria police arrested a suspect in relation to these incidents. The suspect has been released with a future court date, as well as conditions that he must abide by.

Investigators believe that there may be additional victims or witnesses and are looking to speak with anyone who has witnessed or may have experienced a similar encounter but has yet to come forward.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact the Victoria Police Department report desk at 250-995-7654, ext. 1.

Victoria Police Department

