Victoria Police have arrested a man who had been wanted since the beginning of the month for a violent home invasion.

Brandon Doran was arrested on March 25.

Doran, along with two other men were the subject of a public plea for help in finding them although police said they were armed and dangerous.

All three men have since been arrested.



