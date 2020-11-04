The Victoria Police Department arrested a man Nov. 3 after receiving reports that he had set a fire inside a Beacon Hill Park tent. (Black Press Media file photo)

VicPD arrests man who set fire in Beacon Hill tent

The man had previously been prohibited from entering Victoria parks

Victoria police arrested a man Tuesday morning after he broke conditions that prohibited him from entering Victoria parks and set a fire within a tent in Beacon Hill Park.

Police were notified of the incident at 7:30 a.m. and arrived at the scene with the Victoria Fire Department soon after. The fire department extinguished the fire, resulting in minimal damage to the tent. No one was injured during the incident.

READ ALSO: Fire destroys tent in Victoria’s Centennial Square

Although the man had already left the area, police investigated and identified him as the subject of an unendorsed warrant for breach of probation.

He was also the subject of conditions prohibiting him from being found in any City of Victoria parks. These conditions were the result of a July incident in which the man was reported to verbally threaten a woman in Beacon Hill Park. He was arrested the next day and released on the aforementioned conditions.

READ ALSO: VicPD seeks witnesses to suspicious vehicle fire near Beacon Hill Park petting zoo

Police located and arrested the man at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, in the 1000-block of Sutlej Street. Officers transported him to cells to be held for court.

 

The Victoria Police Department arrested a man Nov. 3 after receiving reports that he had set a fire inside a Beacon Hill Park tent. (Black Press Media file photo)
