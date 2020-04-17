VicPD is reporting an increase in property crimes and bike thefts in the community. (Black Press Media file photo)

VicPD arrests three people, shuts down bicycle ‘chop-shop’ after using ‘bait’ bike

Police report increase in property crime and bike thefts in Burnside Gorge neighbourhood

Victoria police officers arrested three alleged bike thieves, shut down a bicycle “chop-shop” and seized stolen bikes after setting up a bait bike in response to rising property crimes in the community.

VicPD said there has been an increase in property crime, including bike thefts, in the Burnside Gorge neighbourhood. Officers deployed a bait bike in the Topaz Park area on April 16 which was stolen a short time later, according to VicPD.

READ ALSO: West Shore RCMP arrests one man after ‘bait’ bike stolen

Bait bikes are bicycles equipped with tracking, identification and other technologies that allow officers to follow their movement. Police said the bike led officers to Beacon Hill Park where they found a “chop-shop” in operation. Officers arrested the alleged bike thief and seized numerous stolen bikes.

VicPD said a subsequent investigation led officers to find and arrest two more suspected bike thieves and seize more stolen property. The investigations are ongoing.

According to VicPD, officers continue to investigation prolific property offences as part of the department’s efforts to combat rising property crimes including bike thefts. Bait bikes are currently deployed.

READ ALSO: Victoria police reports 126 per cent increase in calls near Topaz Park

Anyone with information about property crime offenders in the community is asked to call the VicPD strike force line directly at 250-995-7260.

The VicPD strike force is a focused, investigative unit that uses investigative techniques including clandestine surveillance, undercover operations and confidential information to identify, target and arrest prolific offenders in Victoria and Esquimalt.

shalu.mehta@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

VicPD

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Impacted garbage, recycling service in B.C. prompts call for vigilance at start of bear season

Just Posted

Despite changes due to COVID-19 crisis, they’re ‘pushing through’

Local eateries adapt to ongoing challenges during COVID-19

Two men charged in relation to a Saanich break-and-enter, thefts under $5,000

Saanich police report a recent spike in property-related crime

VicPD arrests three people, shuts down bicycle ‘chop-shop’ after using ‘bait’ bike

Police report increase in property crime and bike thefts in Burnside Gorge neighbourhood

South Island leaders form taskforce to address economic crisis amidst COVID-19

Rising Economy Taskforce to address economic crisis and resiliency

Market on Millstream helps military families with free grocery delivery

Eight ships and 850 members from CFB Esquimalt are currently deployed

B.C. could see some COVID-19 restrictions eased by mid-May: Health officials

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says easing restrictions will come as hospitalizations decrease

Impacted garbage, recycling service in B.C. prompts call for vigilance at start of bear season

BC Conservation highlights dramatic conflict decline in Bear Smart Communities

B.C.’s latest COVID-19 modelling shows restrictions flattening curve

‘This is not the end,’ Dr. Bonnie Henry says of success so far

‘Not a sprint, a marathon’: As Canada’s COVID-19 case counts slow, deaths climb

Canada’s top doctor, Dr. Theresa Tam, says easing restrictions must still protect vulnerable people

B.C. driver caught going 72 km/h over speed limit claims they were ‘late for tee time’

Mounties clocked an Lexus driver speeding excessively in Pitt Meadows

#TellThemYouCare portal launched to send B.C. seniors in isolation messages of love, support

Hand-written notes, video links, drawings, expressions of love and support to seniors encouraged

COVID-19 world update: Criminals rush t0 exploit virus; U.K. death toll likely higher than reported

Comprehensive collection of coronavirus news items from around the world

From classroom to the living room: B.C. homeschooler has advice for parents

Teresa Wiedrick has already learned what many parents are trying to work out during the pandemic

Federal wage subsidy payments to flow first week of May, officials tell MPs

Online applications will open April 27 and officials expect to have processed 90 per cent of claims by May 4

Most Read