VicPD asks for help finding owner of recovered camera

VicPD asks that anyone with information on who is in a photograph found on a recovered camera call their non-emergency line at 250-995-7654. (Courtesy of VicPD)

The Victoria Police Department has released a wedding picture in the hopes of reuniting a recovered camera with its owner.

On Jan. 23 VicPD was called to a report of a break-and-enter in the 700-block of Johnson Street. During their investigation officers found a black Canon Powershot SX0IS but were not able to find the camera’s owner.

Police say the camera contained several images of a family celebrating a wedding. They released one of the photos in the hopes that a member of the public may identify someone in the photograph and help them find the owner.

“Officers believe that this camera has sentimental value to the owner and they are working to return the camera,” VicPD said.

If you recognize anyone in the photograph, call the VicPD non-emergency line at 250-995-7654. To report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ ALSO: Vancouver Island newlyweds have all their wedding photos stolen

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Victoria Police DepartmentWeddings