VicPD is investigating a report of vandalism at a Fairfield residence. Police say ‘anti-Canadian’ graffiti was found on Canada Day items that were displayed at the home. (Black Press Media file photo)

VicPD investigating ‘anti-Canadian’ graffiti at Fairfield home

Canada Day items on display vandalized with spray paint

The Victoria Police Department is investigating “anti-Canadian” graffiti found at a Fairfield home.

According to VicPD, officers attended a home in the 100-block of Joseph Street on July 4 for a report that several Canada Day items on display, including Canadian flags, were vandalized with spray paint. Police said “anti-Canadian” messages were painted on the items and the residence and property were damaged.

Officers are asking anyone with information about this or other similar incidents or who have surveillance video from the area to call the VicPD non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 extension one.

To report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ ALSO: Positive messages combat racist graffiti in Victoria’s Chinatown

Most Read