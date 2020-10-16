Man sent to hospital with potentially life-altering injuries after Victoria assault

VicPD called to Central Park for an assault with a weapon

Victoria police are investigating after a man was assaulted with a weapon in Central Park on Wednesday night.

According to police, at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 14, officers were called to Central Park in the 2200-block of Quadra Street for a report that a man had been assaulted.

The Victoria Police Department learned the man had been assaulted with a weapon. The victim was transported to hospital by paramedics, suffering non-life-threatening but potentially life-altering injuries.

Officers were able to obtain a limited description of the suspect, who is described as a Caucasian man who is bald or had a shaved head.

Officers are continuing to investigate. If you have any information about this incident, call VicPD’s non-emergency line at 250-995-7654.

