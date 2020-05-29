VicPD investigating three suspicious dumpster fires

The Victoria Police Department is investigating three suspicious dumpster fires.
The first happened on Johnson and Douglas Street on Thursday evening. The next one was in the 1000-block of Hillside Avenue and the third was in the 700-block of Government Street.
According to police, there were no injuries in the fires.
“Let’s keep our eyes open, secure waste bins and report suspicious activity,” said VicPD in a tweet
