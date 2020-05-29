VicPD investigating three suspicious dumpster fires

Police ask people to secure waste bins and report suspicious activity

The Victoria Police Department is investigating three suspicious dumpster fires.

The first happened on Johnson and Douglas Street on Thursday evening. The next one was in the 1000-block of Hillside Avenue and the third was in the 700-block of Government Street.

READ ALSO: Victoria traffic stop yields drugs, case full of weapons

According to police, there were no injuries in the fires.

READ ALSO: VicPD arrests three people, shuts down bicycle ‘chop-shop’ after using ‘bait’ bike

“Let’s keep our eyes open, secure waste bins and report suspicious activity,” said VicPD in a tweet

More to come…



kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.