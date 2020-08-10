Two men are in hospital, one with life-threatening injuries, after two stabbings Sunday night. (Black Press Media file photo)

VicPD investigating two stabbings after confrontation in Centennial Square

Two men in hospital, one with life-threatening injuries

Two men are in hospital, one with life-threatening injuries, after two stabbings within five minutes of each other in downtown Victoria Sunday evening.

Just after 9:15 p.m. on Aug. 9, officers were called to the intersection of Government and Fisgard streets for a report that someone had been injured in a stabbing following a confrontation in Centennial Square.

Officers provided medical aid to a man suffering non-life-threatening injuries and he was then transported to hospital by paramedics.

Five minutes later, officers were called to the scene of a second stabbing in the 2000-block of Douglas Street, which was related to the original confrontation. Officers provided medical aid to a man suffering life-threatening injuries.

Both men remain in hospital.

VicPD’s major crimes unit is investigating the two incidents and believe they are connected but that there is no risk to the wider public.

If you have information about these incidents, you’re asked to call police at 250-995-7654.

 

Victoria Police Department

