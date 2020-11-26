Victoria police are warning people after two Victoria residents fell victim to financial scams on Nov. 18 and 19. (Black Press Media File photo)

VicPD issue warning after two Victoria residents scammed $3,500

In both cases, the fraudsters were posing as financial services employees

Victoria police are warning people to watch out for scams after two people fell victim to fraudsters last week.

The first victim received a call on Nov. 18 from someone claiming to work for the victim’s bank. The fraudster had extensive knowledge of the victim’s financial transactions and banking information and was able to convince them that their accounts had been compromised.

Following the caller’s instructions, the victim proceeded to purchase several Google Play store cards and relay their serial numbers. They were scammed $2,500.

READ ALSO: Oak Bay resident bilked $3,300 in puppy scam

Just one day later, police learned of a second fraud victim who also received a call from someone posing as a financial services employee. That fraudster also had knowledge of the victim’s transactions and banking information and convinced them that their credit card had been compromised.

That victim also purchased Google Play cards and handed over their serial numbers. However, after the fraudster asked the victim to go out and purchase more cards they became suspicious and called their financial institution. They were scammed $1,000.

READ ALSO: Victoria woman loses $4,000 to ‘agressive, manipulative and convincing’ bitcoin CRA scam

Police are reminding people that although the fraudsters may sound convincing and knowledgeable, banks will never ask clients to purchase gift cards to combat a fraud.

More information on spotting frauds can be found at vicpd.ca/fraud.

 

