The Victoria Police Department is investigating an incident involving trip-wires that were discovered in Cecelia Ravine Park and is asking residents to be on alert. (Photos courtesy VicPD)

VicPD issues warning after trip-wires discovered in Cecilia Ravine Park

Fishing line found strung across stairs, between trees, police say

After a series of trip-wires were discovered strung up across stairs and between trees in Cecilia Ravine Park on Aug. 20, Victoria police are telling residents to be on alert.

Around 9 a.m. on Thursday, VicPD officers were working in the park alongside bylaw officers from the City of Victoria when they came across a series of thin fishing lines that had been strung up across a staircase and between two trees near an entrance to the Galloping Goose Trail.

According to police, the “semi-transparent” strings had set about one and two feet off the ground and secured on each side.

READ ALSO: VicPD issues $2,300 violation ticket to host of large party in one-bedroom suite

VicPD is asking anyone with information call the department’s non-emergency line at 250-995-7654. Reports can also be made anonymously by calling the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

VicPD

