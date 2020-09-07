Open VicPD, an online hub, to be more transparent with community members. (Black Press Media file photo)

VicPD launches open online platform in effort to be more transparent

Open VicPD contains quarterly updates, crime maps, community surveys

The Victoria Police Department has a new one-stop hub in an effort to be “as transparent and accountable as possible.”

Open VicPD, an online hub, contains an interactive VicPD Community Dashboard, quarterly reports, publications and other information related to how the department is working.

“Open VicPD is about taking the next step in being open, transparent, and accountable to the communities of Esquimalt and Victoria,” Chief Del Manak said. “This initiative proactively shares key information with our citizens and shows how VicPD is working to achieve our vision of A Safer Community Together.”

The new online platform is comprised of seven key elements including VicPD’s 2020 strategic plan, community surveys and updates, and crime maps.

The VicPD Community Dashboard and the Quarterly Reports provide data and analysis at different levels of depth, and over different time periods. Some of the information comes directly from VicPD, while other information, like the Crime Severity Index for Victoria and Esquimalt, is produced by Stats Canada.

Over the next 15 weeks, VicPD plans to outline each area of Open VicPD to provide additional in-depth context, walking people through each of the goals and subsequent measures in detail.

To learn more visit open.vicpd.ca.

 

Most Read