VicPD looking for man last seen six months ago

Christopher McAloney was last seen in April 2020. (VicPD)

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man, who hasn’t been seen in six months.

Christopher McAloney, considered to be high-risk by police, is a 33-year-old Caucasian man with short dark brown hair that is curly on top. McAloney has green eyes and stands five feet, eight inches tall with a medium build. He often has a full, dark brown beard.

The last time officers can determine McAloney was seen was in April. He is often associated with a green 2001 Dodge Caravan and has a tattoo, reading ‘13 ½’ on his lower right neck.

While the circumstances under which he has gone missing are considered high-risk, officers do not have any indication that he is at immediate risk of harm or presents and immediate risk of harm to others.

If you see McAloney, call 911. If you have information on his location call 250-995-7654.

 

