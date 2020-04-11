VicPD are asking for the public’s help locating Amber Toner, 20. (Courtesy of VicPD)

VicPD looking for missing 20-year-old woman

Amber Toner known to frequent downtown core

The Victoria Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding 20-year-old Amber Toner.

Toner was last seen April 1 in downtown Victoria’s Centennial Square. Police say she is known to frequent the downtown core. Officers are concerned for her well-being and want to ensure she is safe.

Toner is described as a Caucasian woman with blue eyes and shoulder-length brown hair. She stands five-foot-eight and weighs about 120 pounds.

If you see Toner, call 911. Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call the police non-emergency line at 250-995-7654. To report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

