Victoria Police Department is asking for assistance in locating missing 38-year-old man, Leonard Lecreux, last seen Oct. 6. (Victoria Police Department)

VicPD looking for missing 38-year-old man, Leonard Lecreux

Lecreux was last seen in downtown Victoria on Oct. 6.

Victoria Police Department is asking for assistance in locating missing 38-year-old man, Leonard Lecreux.

Lecreux is described as Caucasian, with shor, dark brown hair and brown eyes. He is six feet tall, with a medium build and weighs approximately 200 pounds.

Lecreux was last seen in downtown Victoria on Oct. 3. He was reported missing to police on Oct. 7.

VicPD asks that anyone with information call its non-emergency line at 250-995-7654, extension 1.

Report anonymously by calling Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Greater Victoriamissing personVictoria Police Department

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trafficking investigation leads Victoria police to stash of weapons, drugs
Next story
Woman charged for placing uncapped needle on Saanich business door

Just Posted

Langford residents could be out of condo for weeks after balcony fire

Fire crews still investigating cause of Thursday evening blaze

Sooke Arts Council eyes new home for permanent gallery

Group considering space at new seniors complex

Chainsaw carver turns dead tree into stunning work of art

Historic tree at Malahat Farm sprouts new life

Last call for feedback on Victoria’s top mountain bike spot

Mount Work survey measures interest in Durrance Lake swimming, Hartland bike trails

Family of missing Beecher Bay woman chooses hope

Raymona Peter, 45, has been missing from Scia’new First Nation since Sept. 30

VIDEO: Greater Victoria woman gets stunning surprise of a free car

King’s Auto Sales and Cool Aid make woman’s day

Would-be cannabis plant thief swings machete at pregnant woman in Nanaimo

Victim unhurt after Albert Street incident, police hope public can help track down suspect

Online all candidate meeting set for Thursday

Online all candidate meeting set for Thursday

Riot unveils a colourful brew in honour of an Island drag queen

Variety the spice of life and with beverages for entertainer

Puppy loses leg after fall from moving vehicle in Shuswap, BC SPCA investigates

Shuswap branch of BC SPCA appeals to the public for help with medical costs

B.C. union takes ex-conservation officer who refused to kill 2 bears back to court

Bryce Casavant ‘absolutely gutted’ over BCGEU’s decision to go back to court

Seven Vancouver Island residents face drug, weapons charges after year-long RCMP operation

Ucluelet RCMP, Vancouver Island GIS target opioid drug trade

B.C. parties pitch costly child care programs in pandemic

B.C. Liberals say they’ll deliver on NDP’s $10-a-day promise for lower-income families

Green Party says it would set path to make B.C. carbon-neutral by 2045

Sonia Furstenau visited Nanaimo on Friday to announce climate action and clean economy platform

Most Read