VicPD makes early morning drug and weapons seizure

Victoria police seized drugs, knives, two firearms and ammunition off a man early Nov. 4. (Victoria Police Department)

Victoria police arrested a man carrying drugs, knives, two firearms and ammunition after a foot pursuit first thing Friday morning.

Officers located the man as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation on Dec. 4 at 12:30 a.m. in the 700-block of Queens Avenue. Upon noticing the officers, the suspect fled on a bicycle and police chased on foot to the 2300-block of Government Street where a suspect was arrested.

After searching the man, officers found methamphetamine, fentanyl, evidence of drug trafficking, knives, two firearms and ammunition. The firearms were a .38 calibre revolver and a 9 millimeter rifle. The ammunition was for the rifle.

Officers transported the suspect to cells where he was held to await court.

The suspect had previously been prohibited from possessing weapons of any kind. At the time of his arrest, he was breaching a court-ordered curfew for previous offences.

He now faces recommended charges of unauthorized possession of a firearm, breach of an undertaking and obstructing a police officer.

The drug trafficking investigation remains ongoing.

