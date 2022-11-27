VicPD officer injured during Peninsula Co-op Santa Claus Parade

Victoria Police Department (VicPD) is asking for the public’s assistance after a A VicPD officer suffered injuries while working the Peninsula Co-op Santa Claus Parade.
The injury happened when a man fought with officers who were arresting him after he had allegedly assaulted a person in the crowd Saturday evening.
According to a release from VicPD, a parade spectator approached members of the VicPD contingent marching in the parade to report that a man had assaulted a member of the crowd and was walking through the crowd trying to instigate additional fights.
We're seeking witnesses & video after an officer received non-life-threatening injuries while arresting a man who allegedly assaulted a member of the crowd at tonight's Santa Claus Parade. #yyj | https://t.co/YHw9pLbtkf
Officers approached the man and escorted him away from the parade route to make a safe arrest in a safe location. When officers tried to arrest the man, he began to fight with them.
“After several minutes, officers were able to take the man into custody,” it reads. “A VicPD officer sustained a non-life-threatening injury during the arrest. The man was not injured. The parade spectator did not require medical attention.”
Officers transported the man to VicPD cells and the parade continued without incident. VicPD are asking members of the public to contact VicPD Report Desk at (250) 995-7654 ext. 1 if they have video of the incident or the man’s arrest or any other information about this incident.
