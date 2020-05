Youth found in Esquimalt shortly after police alerted the public

An 11-year-old boy who went missing in Esquimalt on May 1 was quickly located by VicPD.

According to police, the young boy was last seen in the 900-block of Selkirk Avenue around noon before going missing.

Police alerted the public to his disappearance via Twitter around 1:15 p.m. Shortly after, VicPD announced that officers in the Esquimalt division had located the boy safely.

