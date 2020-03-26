VicPD responding to robbery call near Cook Street Village

Victoria police officers are responding to a robbery call in the 400-block of Cook Street. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria police officers are responding to a robbery call near Cook Street Village.

According to a tweet from VicPD, the call is in the 400-block of Cook Street and there were no injuries during the incident.

Officers are looking for the suspect.

Our Patrol officers are currently responding to a robbery call in the 400-block of Cook Street. There were no injuries in the incident & officers are looking for the suspect now. We'll have more info soon. #F2013022 — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) March 26, 2020

More to come.

