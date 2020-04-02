A child snuck out of a window on Wednesday morning. (Flicker/Glasseyes View)

VicPD reunites four-year-old boy with family after he snuck out a window

The boy was spotted wandering alone on Wednesday morning

Victoria Police officers reunited a four-year-old boy with his family after he snuck out a window and wandered off.

At approximately 9 a.m. on Wednesday, April 1, patrol officers were called to the 800-block of Hillside Avenue after local residents saw the boy walking alone in the area. The residents gave the boy a sweater and waited with him for the police.

Officers spoke with the boy and determined he had special needs. The boy was able to lead the officers back to his home.

ALSO READ: ‘We need to do better:’ VicPD responds to more parties, gatherings

Police learned the boy had wandered away while the family was sleeping, and that a missing wooden dowel was required to secure the window. The boy’s family had not gone to a hardware store in fear of COVID-19.

VicPD officers in turn measured the window, went to the hardware store, purchased a dowel and padlock and helped secure the window.

Victoria police say no one was at fault for the incident, and that it was a result of a series of unfortunate events.

