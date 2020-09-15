Victoria police are searching for this man, who they say pushed an elderly woman at an ATM while she was withdrawing money and robbed her. (VicPD)

VicPD searching for man who pushed, robbed elderly woman at ATM

The incident happened at 3:20 p.m. on Sunday

Victoria police are looking for a suspect and witnesses after an elderly woman was attacked from behind and robbed at an ATM.

On Sunday, Sept. 13, officers were called to a bank branch located in the 100-block of Wilson Street at approximately 3:20 p.m. for a report that a woman had been robbed.

The woman reported that a man approached her from behind while she was withdrawing money, pushed her, grabbed the money and then fled.

The woman then went to a local business where she was cared for by staff. The woman was not physically injured.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man, in his 30s, standing approximately six feet tall with a medium build and reddish-brown hair. He was wearing a green sweatshirt, blue jeans and white sneakers.

If you recognize this suspect, you’re asked to call VicPD’s non-emergency line at 250-99-7654.

 

VicPD

