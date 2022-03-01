The suspect in a Feb. 10 theft of a motorcycle, as captured by a surveillance camera. (Courtesy of VicPD)

The suspect in a Feb. 10 theft of a motorcycle, as captured by a surveillance camera. (Courtesy of VicPD)

VicPD searching for suspect in Feb. 10 motorcycle theft

Surveillance video shows suspect removing motorbike from home in 1700-block of Albert Avenue

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help locating a suspect in a motorcycle theft that happened in early February.

A surveillance camera filming just after 7 p.m. on Feb. 10 captured a Caucasian man wearing a grey coat and a bicycle helmet removing a motorcycle from outside a residence in the 1700-block of Albert Avenue, between Shelbourne Street and Richmond Road. The motorcycle is a red 2019 Honda with a B.C. license plate J13 855.

Anyone with information is asked to contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ ALSO: VicPD dropped, Esquimalt added to woman’s civil suit alleging former officers sexually abused her

READ ALSO: Motorcycle event rolls into Esquimalt to raise toys, cash for kids at Christmas

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

crimetheftVicPD

Previous story
B.C. RCMP officer harassed for her Ukrainian heritage by angry protester
Next story
B.C. seniors fighting $11K+ in border fines issued during Sumas flood emergency

Just Posted

Margaret “Jean” McKee is described as 4’11” with long grey hair and a slim build. (VicPD)
MISSING: 82-year-old high-risk woman last seen in Victoria on Feb. 25

Igor Kotliarsky showcases a new garden suite in the backyard of his Claremont area home that he built in response to the need for more housing in the District of Saanich. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
Saanich resident says simpler process when building garden suites a solution to housing crisis

Victoria city council will vote March 3 on whether to cut ties with one of their twin cities, Khabarovsk, Russia. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
Victoria considers suspending ties with twin city in Russia

The cast of the Wizard of Oz is set to perform in early March at Claremont Secondary School in Saanich. (Photo courtesy of Chelsea Giordano)
Claremont musical theatre students bring Wizard of Oz to Saanich theatre