Victoria police searching for suspect in late-night stabbing

Victoria police are investigating after a man was stabbed late Monday night.

At approximately 11 p.m. on Oct. 26, officers were called to a multi-unit temporary housing facility in the 3000-block of Douglas Street for a report of a stabbing. Officers found a man who had been stabbed and was suffering from potentially life-threatening injuries. He was taken to hospital.

A description of the suspect was taken and a VicPD K9 unit was deployed in an attempt to track the suspect. After an extensive search, the suspect was not located. Members of the Forensic Identification Unit were called to the scene to process evidence and assist with the investigation.

The victim’s injuries have since been downgraded to non-life-threatening and he remains in hospital.

The suspect is still at large. He is described as being between the ages of 25 to 35, with a dark complexion, dark hair and a dark beard. He was wearing a puffy jacket over a hooded sweater, high top shoes and a baseball cap which was partially covered by a toque.

If you have information about this incident, call VicPD’s non-emergency line at 250-995-7654.

VicPD