VicPD seek help from public in Sept. stabbing, robbery investigation

Police say a man was left seriously injured after an attack Sept. 18 on Gorge Road East

VicPD detectives are asking for the public to come forward with any information they may have regarding a robbery and stabbing case which left a man seriously injured on Sept. 18. (Black Press Media file photo)

Investigators in Victoria are asking for the public’s help as they continue to investigate a stabbing and robbery which occurred in September.

VicPD officers were originally called to the 300-block of Gorge Road East just after 2 a.m. on Sept. 18 after a security guard found a man with multiple injuries, including life-threatening stab wounds.

Police and paramedics arrived on scene and transported the man to hospital, where after treatment, the injuries were no longer considered life-threatening, according to a news release.

The victim told detectives he was in the area when he was approached by two men and a woman. The victim purchased cigarettes from the woman and started walking away when the two men attacked him from behind, kicking and striking him.

The victim attempted to flag down a passing car, which caused the attackers to stop and flee the area. The victim then sat down, and realized he had been stabbed. One of the male attackers then returned, cut the victim’s backpack off his shoulders and fled the area again.

A security guard found the victim around 30 minutes after the attack and called 911 while providing first aid.

Police are seeking any information the public is able to provide on the incident, and on the two male suspects.

One suspect is described as an Indigenous man, around 35-years-old, with a buzz cut and wearing dark clothing at the time of the attack. The second suspect is described as a Caucasian man who is tall and heavy-set with light hair and was wearing a cloth mask with a design on it at the time of the attack.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: Victoria police officer doors cyclist in Esquimalt

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Greater VictoriastabbingVicPD