The total cost of the theft is over $20,000

Victoria Police are asking the public for help identifying a man who is suspected of theft.

According to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers, the man pictured is suspected of a break and enter where three guitars were stolen, totaling a cost of $20,000.

They also suspect he committed a theft at Roots of a hoodie worth over $100.

If you know who this person is call 1-800-222-8477.



crime