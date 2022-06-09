VicPD is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a spitting assault, which has been under investigation since January. (Courtesy of VicPD)

VicPD seek public help in identifying suspect in spitting assault investigation

The incident in James Bay has been under investigation since January

The Victoria Police Department is asking for public assistance in identifying a suspect in an assault investigation which has been ongoing since January.

Police said the incident occurred just after noon on Jan. 20 at a business in the 400-block of Simcoe Street in James Bay. Officers received a report that an employee at the business was confronted by a man who was a customer who, without warning, pulled down his mask and spat on the employee before leaving the business.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man in his early to mid sixties standing around 5’8” with a medium build. At the time of the incident, the man had a grey beard, wore black-rimmed glasses, a grey hooded sweatshirt, tan pants, and black shoes.

The incident remains under investigation, and police are asking anyone who may be able to identify the suspect, or who has further information on the incident, to contact the VicPD reporting desk at (250) 995-7654 extension 1.

