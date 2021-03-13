Adrian Travers, 45, was last seen on March 1 near the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre and was reported missing March 9. (Photo via VicPD)

Adrian Travers, 45, was last seen on March 1 near the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre and was reported missing March 9. (Photo via VicPD)

VicPD seeks public’s help locating man missing since early March

Adrian Travers, 45, last seen March 1

Victoria police are calling for the public’s assistance locating a missing man who was last on March 1.

Adrian Travers, 45, was reported missing on March 9 but was last spotted in the 1900-block of Blanshard Street – near the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre – eight days earlier.

According to VicPD, Travers is wanted on an outstanding warrant, but “officers’ primary concern is his well-being.”

READ ALSO: Teen last seen in Langford found safe in Alberta

Travers is described as an Indigenous man with brown eyes, stubble-length facial hair and medium-length dark brown hair. He stands about 5’9” and has a slim build – weighing about 150 pounds. VicPD noted he’s often wearing glasses with thick, black rims.

Anyone who spots Travers is asked to call 911. Those with information about where he may be can call the VicPD non-emergency line at (250) 995-7654 and press #1 to speak with the Report Desk. To make an anonymous report, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

missing person

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
German couple sailing the world find unexpected refuge in B.C.
Next story
Conservation inspects more than 600 B.C. stores for invasive mussels

Just Posted

Saanich School District's Children's Development Centre will soon be replaced, following an announcement Wednesday, June 26, 2019, from the province's Ministry of Education. The province will be spending $3.7 million to help build a new facility. (Google Maps)
School for struggling youth under construction in Saanich

Replacement of Children’s Development Centre features expanded mental health resources

Retired SD62 custodian Jim Black brought his ‘pack’ of BARK ambassadors to a drive-thru for David Cameron Elementary School students during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. Black championed the BARK program, which encouraged students to keep their school and homes clean. (Courtesy of David Cameron Elementary)
Colwood custodian’s dachshund-inspired cleaning program a delight for students

Retired elementary school custodian’s BARK program a hit with the kids

Victoria resident Laska Pare with a shredder she got for her micro-recycling pilot project, Flipside Plastics. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)
Starting small, Victoria resident launching micro recycling business

Entrepreneur looking to capitalize on throw-away plastics

Central Saanich Police Service recorded an uptick in property crime in 2020 relative to 2019 with thefts under $5,000 and mischief on the rise. Break-and-enters, meanwhile, dropped. (Central Saanich Police/Submitted)
Central Saanich Police Service records increase in property crimes in 2020

Chief Constable Ian Lawson said mischief and theft under $5,000 accounted for most of that increase

Adrian Travers, 45, was last seen on March 1 near the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre and was reported missing March 9. (Photo via VicPD)
VicPD seeks public’s help locating man missing since early March

Adrian Travers, 45, last seen March 1

Paul and Marion Bauer’s boat, Luna Mare, had to be repaired after the hull endured a deep damage after colliding into a rock in the Strait of Georgia. Since November, the couple have been living on their boat achored at Discovery Harbour in Campbell River.
German couple sailing the world find unexpected refuge in B.C.

Multi-year journey included a global pandemic, a damaged boat and being turned away at ports

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry’s book, Be Kind, Be Calm, Be Safe, was released Tuesday by Penguin Random House Canada. (Chad Hipolito/Canadian Press)
Dr. Bonnie Henry’s book offers insight into early days of the COVID-19 pandemic

The book documents the toll of the pandemic on Henry: ‘My sister came home to find me lying on the living-room floor’

Poultry judges James Matts (right) and Mark Camilleri have a close look at a chicken during the Fraser Valley Poultry Fanciers Association Winter Show at Chilliwack Heritage Park on Oct. 4, 2014. Friday, March 19 is Poultry Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of March 14 to 20

Poultry Day, Everything You Think is Wrong Day, Everything You Do is Right Day coming up this week

According to Providence, the long-term home will replace The Views in about three years’ time.
Providence aims to revolutionize B.C. seniors care at groundbreaking ‘dementia village

Goal is open the site at former St. Joseph’s General Hospital grounds in Comox by spring 2024

Sanford and Marlana Williams. Submitted photo.
The silence of Sanford Williams: B.C. master carver and his wife navigate racism

Indigenous carver and residential school survivor didn’t know how to speak up against discrimination

The Prince Rupert COVID-19 community vaccination clinics starting March 14, have drawn the attention of many on social media stating the city is being ‘rewarded for bad behaviour.’ (Photo: file photo)
Prince Rupert officials dispel ‘bad behaviour’ accusations amid vaccine access

Social media backlash on Prince Rupert COVID-19 immunization clinics

Const. James Grandy provided an update on the ongoing investigation into explosions in Penticton, including that they may have been going on for longer than previously thought. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Bombs may have been going off for months, say South Okanagan RCMP

Experts have been called in from the Lower Mainland to assist in the investigation

A music teacher gets the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic at the school in Townshend, Vermont on Friday, March 12, 2021. Community vaccine centres are going into operation across B.C. starting March 15. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count up to 648 Friday, no new deaths

Another 78 variant strain cases detected, 380,000 vaccinated

Graph tracks infections of long-term care home residents after they get their first doses of COVID-19 vaccine, Dec. 15, 2020 to Feb. 15, 2021. Infections fell off sharply after three weeks. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
COVID-19 vaccine protects health staff, seniors best after three weeks

B.C. data show new infections dropped rapidly after first jab

Most Read