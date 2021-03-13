VicPD seeks public’s help locating man missing since early March

Adrian Travers, 45, was last seen on March 1 near the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre and was reported missing March 9. (Photo via VicPD)

Victoria police are calling for the public’s assistance locating a missing man who was last on March 1.

Adrian Travers, 45, was reported missing on March 9 but was last spotted in the 1900-block of Blanshard Street – near the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre – eight days earlier.

According to VicPD, Travers is wanted on an outstanding warrant, but “officers’ primary concern is his well-being.”

Travers is described as an Indigenous man with brown eyes, stubble-length facial hair and medium-length dark brown hair. He stands about 5’9” and has a slim build – weighing about 150 pounds. VicPD noted he’s often wearing glasses with thick, black rims.

Anyone who spots Travers is asked to call 911. Those with information about where he may be can call the VicPD non-emergency line at (250) 995-7654 and press #1 to speak with the Report Desk. To make an anonymous report, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

